Bellator 214: Fedor Emelianenko vs Ryan Bader LIVE STREAM on DAZN

The Bellator 214: Fedor Emelianenko vs Ryan Bader Heavyweight World Grand Prix Finals airs tonight from The Forum in Inglewood, California live on the Paramount Network and streamed online through DAZN.

The finals for the Heavyweight Grand Prix pits aging Russian MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko against prime American wrestler Ryan Bader in what could be a fight to the finish.

Fedor was widely considered the greatest heavyweight of all time having run through the gauntlet in PRIDE FC in Japan, and taking on the best STRIKEFORCE had to offer, he signed on with Bellator MMA to continue his fighting career and entered the Heavyweight Tournament defeating Chael Sonnen, and Frank Mir to land in the finals.

Ryan Bader a former UFC star and Bellator light heavyweight champion beat “King Mo” Muhammed Lawal, and Matt Mitrione to make finals.







The Co-Main event of the evening features the quickly rising featherweight star Aaron Pico.

Pico trains with Antonio McKee and his boxing coach is the hall of fame trainer Freddie Roach.

The MMA debut of Jake Hager also known as WWE superstar Jack Swagger is also on the Bellator 214 telecast.

BELLATOR 214 MAIN CARD

Fedor Emelianenko vs. Ryan Bader (Heavyweight World Grand Prix Finals)

Aaron Pico vs. Henry Corrales

Ricky Bandejas vs. Juan Archuleta

Jake Hager aka Jack Swagger vs. JW Kiser

Brandon McMahan vs. Adel El-Tamini

Bellator 214: Fedor Emelianenko vs Ryan Bader Sat. Jan 26 at 9:00 pm ET on The Paramount Network and simulcast live online through DAZN.