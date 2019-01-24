Boxing star Keith Thurman drives a Toyota Prius, enjoys yoga, and studies philosophy

WBA welterweight champion Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman has a fight coming up against Josesito Lopez on January 26 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

The undefeated American boxer has been out of the ring for almost two years and is excited to get back in their to defend his world title belt.

Thurman holds the “Super” version of the WBA belt, while Filipino ring legend successfully defended his WBA “Regular” title against Adrien Broner last Saturday in Las Vegas.

During an interview on Fox Business, he said his first fight on HBO paid him $125,000 and he used some of that money to buy a Toyota Prius.

The reason Thurman was lured to the Prius over an SUV or a fancy sports car is the gas mileage, he doesn’t care about showing off in expensive cars or flaunting jewelry because he doesn’t care about impressing others.

Most boxers tend to live lavish lifestyles and indulge in expensive goods like sports cars, fancy clothes, and making it rain in the club, but the Florida born Thurman is the opposite of that image.

The eccentric boxer does Yoga and feels its harder than boxing, he also enjoys reading philosophy and studying world religions from Buddhism to original Christianity.

Keith Thurman vs. Josesito Lopez will air live on January 26, 2019 on FOX.