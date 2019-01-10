Boxing star Ryan Garcia wants to date Selena Gomez and fight Tenshin Nasukawa

The hottest young boxing prospect in the United States is Ryan Garcia, and the 20-year-old has his sights set on newly single actress/singer Selena Gomez who is six years his junior.

Garcia told TMZ Sports that he would protect the singer and asked for a shot to go out on a date.

With a record of 17-0 and 14 wins by KO, he already has a massive fan following on social media with over 1.7 million followers on Instagram and the majority of them are young women.

Garcia has the matinee idol good looks and boxing skill to become a big star in the sport.







His promoter Oscar De La Hoya used to his good looks to attract a large female following to his fights, Garcia is following suit

Not even a champion yet, but already a fan favorite, the future is bright for the young Californian.

He would also like to box 20-year-old Japanese Kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa who recently got knocked out by Floyd Mayweather in the first round of a 3-round exhibition bout in Japan on New Year’s eve at Rizin 14.

Garcia feels the size difference between Floyd and Tenshin was too much but he and Nasukawa would be closer to size and weight and it would make for a good scrap.

He might have to wait in line because UFC star Conor McGregor also wants a shot at Tenshin but under MMA rules.

