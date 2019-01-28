British boxing star George Groves retires at age 30

Former WBA super-middleweight world champion ‘Saint’ George Groves (28-4, 20 KOs) has called an end to his boxing career and decided to hang up the gloves at the young age of 30.

The British boxing star made a name for himself when he defeated Olympic gold medalist and bitter rival James ‘Chunky’ DeGale handing him his first professional loss. DeGale never got his rematch and Groves.

Groves went on to fight longtime 168-pound kingpin, Carl ‘The Cobra’ Froch, in two massive all action fights in 2013 and 2014 in front of sell out crowds and MEN Arena and Wembley Stadium.

Froch was knocked down hard by Groves in the first round of their first meeting, but eventually got the better of Groves and won both bouts.







The resilient fighter was still determined to become a world champion and fought on.

His next title shot came against WBC champion Badou Jack in Las Vegas, the fight was close but he lost a split-decision.

In May of 2017, Groves was finally able to achieve his dream of becoming a world boxing champion when he knocked out Russian Fedor Chudinov for the vacant WBA super-middleweight title.

Groves went on to defend his WBA title against Jamie Cox and Chris Eubank Jr. before losing the title in September 2018 by KO to Callum Smith in the World Boxing Super Series Super-Middleweight Tournament.

To show the quality of class of Groves, in his retirement statement he honored his opponent Eduard Gutknecht who suffered a brain aneurysm during their 2016 bout.

“I send a prayer for Eduard Gutknecht, who suffered a brain aneurysm after our fight in November 2016,” Groves said. “He was put into an induced coma for 3 weeks and he bravely fought his way back to consciousness. He lives in Germany with his wife, their three children and a full time caretaker.”

Groves will likely still be involved with boxing as a ringside commentator.