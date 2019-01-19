Bryant Jennings vs Oscar Rivas, Shakur Stevenson vs Jessie Cris Rosales Live on ESPN+

Top Rank and ESPN+ will hold a heavyweight main event Bryant Jennings vs. Oscar “Kaboom” Rivas from the Turning Stone Resort Casino, Verona, New York on Friday, January 18.

Undefeated featherweight prospect and 2016 U.S. Olympic silver medalist Shakur Stevenson will be the co-main event and he takes on Jessie Cris Rosales.

Bryant Jennings (24-2, 14 KOs) started his journey in boxing at the late age of 24, but he was able to make his way to the championship level when he fought for the world heavyweight title in 2015 against Wladimir Klitschko.

Jennings lost the fight, but was able to go the distance. The Klitschko fight was his first career defeat.







He fought tough undefeated Cuban boxer Luis Ortiz in his very next fight and got stopped by the heavyweight contender.

Since suffering back to back losses, Jennings is on a five fight win streak and believes his losses were learning experiences to prepare him for another world title shot.

Oscar Rivas (24-0, 17 KOs) is an undefeated Colombian Canadian boxer who is nicknamed Kaboom for his dynamite punching power.

Rivas fought in the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, but lost int he quarter-finals. He currently resides and trains out of Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Shakur Stevenson is a 21-year-old American super featherweight prospect and rising star in the Top Rank stable.

The southpaw is undefeated with a record of 9 wins 0 losses and 5 wins by knockout.

Top Rank/ESPN+ Fight Card January 18, 2019

Bryant Jennings vs. Oscar Rivas

Shakur Stevenson vs. Jessie Cris Rosales

Jason Sosa vs. Moises Delgadillo

Carlos Adames vs. Juan Ruiz

Robson Conceicao vs. Hector Ambriz

Watch Bryant Jennings vs. Oscar Rivas, Shakur Stevenson vs. Jessie Cris Rosales on Fri, Jan 18, 2019 9:30 pm ET on ESPN+.