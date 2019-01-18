Canelo Alvarez vs Danny Jacobs middleweight unification championship set for May 4

Canelo Alvarez vs. Daniel Jacobs middleweight unification has just been finalized and the two best 160 pounders will face each other on May 4, 2019 on DAZN.

Mexican superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez currently owns the WBA, WBA middleweight world titles and 28-year-old most recently knocked out Rocky Fielding in New York for the 168-pound WBA world title in his DAZN debut.

After accomplishing his third world title in a third different division, he decided to drop back down to middleweight and defend his titles he won when he defeat Gennady Golovkin in a rematch.

Canelo (50-1-2, 34 KOs) will now try to unify his belts against IBF champ and new DAZN addition, Danny “Miracle Man” Jacobs (35-2, 29 KOs), on Cinco de Mayo weekend, a huge fight week for fight fans especially Mexicans all over the world.







This fight shows Canelo wasn’t going to fight soft touches to fulfill his 11-fight $365 million deal with streaming company DAZN.

Jacobs was the first fighter to give Golovkin a tough match on a big stage. Many ringside observers felt he did enough to defeat the hard-hitting Kazakhstan fighter, but the judge’s decision ultimately went in GGG’s favor.

In his most recent fight the Brooklyn native won the vacant IBF middleweight championship by split decision against Sergiy Derevyanchenko of Ukraine.

Jacobs contract with HBO became defunct when the network decided to end their 40 year long boxing program for good in 2018. He eventually signed a 3-fight deal with Matchroom USA and DAZN.

Canelo vs. Jacobs will be promoted by Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions and Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom boxing, and streamed live in the United States on DAZN.