Freddie Roach: Manny Pacquiao at 40 is hitting harder than ever

Showtime held the traditional pre-fight media workout for the Pacquiao vs. Broner fight on Wednesday Jan. 9 at the Wild Card Boxing Club in Hollywood, and Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach was on hand to give an interview and update on training camp.

During the interview with Showtime, Roach claimed his fighter is stronger at 40 than he was a years ago.

He was amazed by the work ethic and power behind Pacquiao’s punches. During one training session Roach described a moment when Pacquiao hit him on the upper part of his body protector and he never felt that type of power from Manny before.

Given Pacquiao’s last performance in July against Lucas Matthysse where he got his first stoppage in 9 years, Roach believes the power will carry over into the Broner bout.







“Pacquiao and I have a deal, I said once your work ethic drops and you are not the same Manny Pacquiao, I’m going to tell you and you will retire – we have an agreement there,” said Roach.

Roach doesn’t believe its time for his fighter to hang them up just yet because of how great his work ethic is and changes in his physique and power at age 40.

“His work ethic is unbelievable right now, he hasn’t slowed down at all, his power, he hit me hard in the chest two or three days ago and Ive never been hit so hard, his calves are twice as big as they used to be and he has big calves.”

“His power is great, someways he (Manny) asks me hows my power, hows my strength and I told him Manny you’re hitting harder than ever.”

“I feel he has a good shot to knock this guy (Broner) out.”

Roach has made bold knockout predictions before previous Pacquiao fights that never came true, but he really believes his fighter could be the first to stop the 29-year-old Broner because of how focused and conditioned he is for this camp.

Team Pacquiao will head out to Las Vegas on Monday.

