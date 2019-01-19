Give Adrien Broner full credit if he destroys Manny Pacquiao

Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao is ready to take on Adrien “The Problem” Broner in a cherry picked fight.

Yes, Broner is a cherry pick opponent.

If you are not familiar with Manny Pacquiao’s boxing career then you don’t know about his carefully manufactured record.

When he was fighting on HBO he was with Top Rank and Bob Arum made sure to give him the right opponents to make him look good.







They piggyback of Floyd Mayweather’s name for years while ducking the fight over drug testing.

They couldn’t defeat Floyd and that was the real reason they avoided him like the plague. When they finally fought in 2015, it was a masterclass by Floyd, one of his best performances since he dominated the late Arturo Gatti.

Pacquiao looked like he wanted to quit against Mayweather, and he wasn’t able to get off any shots. Mayweather hit Pacman with a hard right hand counter that made him gun-shy and the rest was history, Floyd won a wide Unanimous Decision.

After the fight Pacquiao, Freddie Roach, and his entire team came up with a lame excuse that his shoulder was injured. That was bogus, if his shoulder was so injured how come he was able to try to throw punches with both hands all night.

That is what you get when Manny Pacquiao loses a fight, nothing but excuses.

When Juan Manuel Marquez put him to sleep with one punch, Pacquiao claimed he tripped on Marquez foot and it was a lucky punch.

I just hope Pacquiao’s team and his legion of fanatics don’t come up with more lame excuses if Adrien Broner knocks him out or makes him look silly.

Pacquiao picked Broner because he feels he is an easy opponent. I don’t want anyone to say Pacquiao got old at 40, or he was already washed up, give Broner full credit if he wins.

If Pacquiao wins it is what it is, he feasted on a cherry picked opponent, who was already washed up at 29. He doesn’t deserve credit because he chose Broner to be a cakewalk, if it backfires on him he deserve to be humiliated for it.

We all know he won’t fight Errol Spence Jr. or Keith Thurman because he is just looking for that one last payday against Floyd Mayweather Jr. and then retires after he gets humiliated again by Money May.

I hope Broner knocks Pacquiao out because it would be annoying to hear all the casual fans come out of the woodwork to sing a 40-year-old Manny Pacquiao praises again. Just retire already and let these real fighters get shine.