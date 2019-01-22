I believe Broner won the fight! He fought just like Mayweather when he beat Pacquiao

Hearing all the negative comments directed toward Adrien Broner for claiming he won the Manny Pacquiao fight makes me wonder if people understand the fundamentals of boxing.

I had the fight 116-112, a victory for Adrien Broner.

He fought exactly like Floyd Mayweather Jr. when he destroyed Manny Pacquiao. The same exact style of scientific boxing, with an amazing back-stepping game that made Manny swing and miss all night.

One clean sharp counter or landed punch from Broner is worth more than Pacquiao’s flurries that hit nothing but air.







Broner had Pacquiao lunging in all wild and off-balance. I think Broner felt sorry for Manny and that is why he held back, he expected a fair judges decision. Broner is a good dude at heart, and he was just talking trash about knocking Pacquiao out for hype, he really respects him.

He had so many opportunities to really ice Pacquiao but was content with just putting on a boxing clinic.

People hating on Broner don’t understand he has every right to be pissed off because he truly believed he out-boxed the Pacman.

He put in the blood, sweat, and tears, and came up with the same game-plan that Floyd used to beat Pacquiao.

The problem with Broner is he didn’t do enough clinching, he should have tied up more often like Floyd to prevent the audience cheering at anything Pac threw.

You know the audience can sway the judges and the TV viewer. The MGM Grand crowd was clearly pro Manny Pacquiao that night because Pacquiao ran forward throwing 3-punch combos and they screamed even if he hit nothing but glove.

I recommend people to watch the fight again, and also make sure to watch Mayweather-Pacquiao to compare. Broner actually did a much better job of moving away on his feet.

Freddie Roach and Pacquiao expected a flat-footed Broner, but they were shocked how fast he moved on his feet. Broner really impressed me with his foot work and distance.

His right hand was sharp and he was able to land it. Compubox was off in the fight, there is no way he only landed under 10 shots in a round. I give Manny credit for the lead lefts to the body, but other than that he was missing.

The commentators were impressed with Pacquiao’s weak jab. That little flicking right jab of Manny was just used to touch the gloves of Broner and try to set up the left straight. Broner was on to that and knew how predictable that set up was and avoided it.

That right there is ring intelligence. Swinging for the fences like Manny was doing is not ring intelligence.

Ring generalship doesn’t mean the guy going forward controls the fight. In my opinion, Broner controlled the fight, he made Pacquiao chase him and swing at nothing but air.

Pacquiao moving forward is not effective aggression, you have to do damage to your opponent and land to score.

Broner’s face was smooth like silk after the fight. It shows you that his face was rarely touched because, and we all know when Pacman lands combos on you he busts you up pretty good.

Pacquiao was a bull and Broner was a matador. The bull ran in angry and the matador side stepped and made him miss after each charge.

Pacquiao has a very low ring IQ, all he does is the same pattern and telegraphed combos. He can’t fight you unless you are a stationary target, and all he does is double jab, left straight.

When I judge fights I favor clean punch technique, good footwork, ring generalship, and a

When you judge boxing you have to remove emotions. I feel people let their hate for Broner get in the way of rational thinking. At the very least it should have been declared a draw.

If Floyd Mayweather rematches Pacquiao, it will be another shut out or Floyd might even stop him. Floyd always does better in rematches.