Is Manny Pacquiao ducking a rematch with Jeff Horn?

When Manny ‘Pacman’ Pacquiao went to Australia in 2017 to fight hometown hero Jeff ‘Hornet’ Horn, he overlooked the younger Aussie challenger and thought it would be an easy night to make another defense of his WBO welterweight title but he was in for a rude awakening.

Horn smashed the tiny Filipino Senator from pillar to post for a good several rounds of their 12 round bout. The only decent round Pacquiao had was round number 9 and he still couldn’t drop Horn.

Pacquiao hit Horn with all his might and couldn’t drop him. After spending his load he couldn’t throw many punches for the rest of the fight except for a few here and there at the final seconds.

The ESPN commentary especially Teddy Atlas was very one-sided and unfair toward Horn. I have no clue what fight they were watching but I saw Pacquiao getting man handled and overpowered by a much bigger guy.







Horn exposed a weakness in Pacquiao, he is weak with no strength. No other fighter roughed him up or wrestled with him inside like Horn did, instead, they would just back up and try to counter him but Horn used his size and smothered the shorter Pacquiao and it helped him win the fight fair and square.

They never had a rematch even though Horn was more than willing to honor Pacquiao with a rematch in Brisbane, Australia.

The former school teacher went on to defend his belt against British boxer Gary Corcoran before losing it to undefeated American Terence Crawford by stoppage.

He recently came back with a sensational knockout win over Australian boxing star Anthony Mundine and showed he still has star power.

Horn is now seeking a rematch with Pacquiao.

The only problem is Pacquiao is scared to rematch Horn. He has rejected Horn’s rematch offer several times and is trying to chase a rematch with Floyd Mayweather Jr. instead.

Pacquiao is also claiming he wants to fight Errol Spence Jr. and Keith Thurman, we all know that is a lie because he had a chance to fight Terence Crawford when he was with Top Rank but ran away from that fight and left Bob Arum.

I think Pacquiao is trying to cash out with Mayweather because we all know he has no shot of beating him, he already got humiliated and toyed with by the great Money Mayweather, it was so one sided it wasn’t even worth a do over.

Why would Mayweather give Pacquiao a rematch when he made excuse after excuse including a questionable shoulder injury as the reason he didn’t land any punches.

Pacquiao has pretty much rematched many fighters but for some reason he is ducking Jeff Horn.

I would love to see the rematch because all those fans who were bashing Horn saying he got a gift decision are going to eat crow after Horn stops Pacquiao in the second fight.

I love the sweet science of boxing and enjoy sharing my opinion on it. Boricua!