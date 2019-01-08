Is Marcos Maidana coming back? Calls out Mayweather, Khan, Canelo, and Pacquiao

Retired Argentine boxer Marcos “El Chino” Maidana hasn’t fought in the ring since losing a decision to Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. in 2014.

The hard hitting slugger held the WBA titles at light welterweight and welterweight, retired shortly after and ballooned in weight since making back to back paydays against Mayweather.

Enjoying his retirement in Argentina the power puncher posted a video of himself hitting the mitts with speed and power calling out the biggest names in boxing.

“Floyd, the first fight I beat you, the second time I knocked your tooth out and now all that is missing is the third match, I’m here for my return,” said Maidana as he looked over to the camera.







“Khan, Canelo, Manny Pacquiao, I’m right here,” the former welterweight champion issued a challenge to all the top money makers in boxing.

Maidana looked like he lost some weight in the video but it could just be another fake call out to play around with the boxing fans and get their hopes up.

Prince Naseem Hamed used to do the same thing after retiring and putting on a lot of weight he would hint at a possible comeback but it never came to fruition.

The exciting slugger wants to avenge his losses to Amir Khan and Floyd Mayweather, but he also wants to challenge southpaw slugger Manny Pacquiao who fights Adrien Broner January 19, and Mexican superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.

He clearly wants a huge payday if he returns.

If Maidana does comeback it would be more realistic that he fights at 160 or 168 pounds which is Canelo territory, he would have a difficult time cutting down to 154 or 147 pound divisions.

Like this: Like Loading...