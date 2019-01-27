Keith ‘Run Time’ Thurman would get knocked out by 40-year-old Manny Pacquiao

Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman, became ‘Run Time’ on Saturday night at the Barclays in Brooklyn. He barely survived against an opponent who was brought in to make him look good in Josesito Lopez.

Thurman is known as one of the most cocky champions in the welterweight division.

He dissed WBO champion Terence Crawford saying he doesn’t consider him a legit champion when he beat Jeff Horn for the WBO title, and on his Instagram live the morning of his fight with Lopez he said Manny Pacquiao would get slept by him that his own mom would start crying again.

This is what happens when you start getting a big head, you almost get knocked out or humiliated by a guy who is considered a journeyman.







Thurman got rocked and wobble by a man who isn’t a power puncher. He went on a bicycle ride the entire fight and was getting touch by long jabs by a slower opponent.

We saw Adrien Broner running for his life against Manny Pacquiao and afraid to engage, the only difference is Broner has a better defense than Thurman and a better chin.

If Pacquiao fought Thurman instead of Broner, I honestly believe Pacquiao would catch Thurman clean and if Josesito could hit him multiple times with his slow hands, I can almost guarantee that Pacquiao will land his flurries at will.

At the end of the fight I had it a win for Josesito Lopez 115-113, one of the judges scored it a draw, the other two had it in favor of Thurman. The judges official scores were 113—113 Draw, 115-111 and 117-109 for Thurman.

What fight were these judges watching? The only good round Thurman had was when he knocked Josesito down. The rest of the fight it was pure pressure by Lopez and Thurman running in fear.

Lopez controlled the fight by never taking a backward step to show dominance over his opponent and he had Thurman hurt multiple times.

After the fight the interviewer asked Thurman if he wanted Manny Pacquiao next since he holds the WBA regular belt and Thurman holds the super title.

Thurman answered without confidence, it was a timid reply of agreeing. I believe Thurman knows if he can’t catch Manny coming in, that Pacman would likely catch him running and could end him.

I predict Thurman will fight another tune-up and only fight Manny Pacquiao when he is 50-years-old and can barely walk.