Leonard Ellerbe: Mayweather will attend Pacquiao vs Broner

Manny Pacquiao and Adrien Broner held media workouts on Wednesday at separate gyms in Los Angeles, CA.

Pacquiao answered questions from the media and did mitt work with hall of fame trainer Freddie Roach at the Wild Card Boxing Club in Hollywood.

He looked in amazing physical shape at the age of 40, and flexed his muscles for the cameras at the end of his workout.

His opponent Broner chose to hold his media day away from opposing territory at the Ten Goose Boxing gym. This was a decision by his team to avoid any conflict since Wild Card is Pacquiao’s home gym.







During the media scrum at Wild Card, Mayweather promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe who is handling the Pacquiao vs. Broner Pay-Per-View event answered various questions especially about a Mayweather rematch with Pacquiao.

Ellerbe told media that the undefeated Mayweather will be in attendance at the MGM Grand on January 19th to watch, but was mum on the questions of Floyd fighting the winner of the WBA world welterweight championship contest.

Both fighters told media that they are not looking ahead and focused on the fight at hand.

Mayweather has teased the fans and Pacquiao with the possibility of rematch on Instagram but insisted after his first round KO of Tenshin Nasukawa in Japan on December 31st that he wasn’t interested in boxing again.

