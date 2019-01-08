Live training footage of Manny Pacquiao with Freddie Roach before Broner fight

Filipino Senator and boxing legend Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao is two weeks away from his big SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View boxing event with Adrien “The Problem” Broner at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas.

The WBA regular welterweight champion is busy training at the famed Wild Card Boxing Club in Hollywood, CA under the tutelage of Freddie Roach.

The two reunited after a brief separation in 2017 after Pacman lost his WBO title to Jeff Horn in Australia.

Pacquiao opted to train without Roach, and elevated his best friend Buboy Fernandez to head coach and continued to use Australian conditioning coach Justin Fortune for his fight with Argentine puncher Lucas Matthysse last July in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – the bout was the first stoppage since 2009 for Pacquiao.







The decision to let go of Roach in the first place wasn’t personal. Manny felt the training load would be too intense for Roach who suffers from Parkinson’s and is getting older.

For the Broner fight he decided to reunite with his longtime American trainer. Pacquiao said he missed Freddie who was like a father figure to him and wanted him in his corner, but requested that the hall of fame trainer to do limited mitt-work and focus on strategy for the fight while Buboy would take over the majority of the pad work in camp.

YouTube sports reporter The Schmo had live training footage using Mevo on his YouTube Page, and in the footage the Pacquiao-Roach training session showed the two never lost touch. Watch the mitt-work footage Here.

Pacquiao was firing off explosive and powerful combos on the mitts and to the body protector of Roach, the movement, speed, and timing is still there for the 40-year-old eight weight division champion.

Manny Pacquiao vs. Adrien Broner WBA world welterweight championship takes place on Saturday, January 19, 2019 live on SHOWTIME PPV at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT.

Like this: Like Loading...