Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor hating on Floyd Mayweather vs Tenshin Nasukawa

I go online and I see the usual Floyd Mayweather haters like Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor taking shots on Twitter on the exhibition bout between the TBE (The Best Ever) Floyd “Money” Mayweather and Japanese superstar Tenshin Nasukawa.

These two guys can’t stop mentioning Floyd’s name and it’s getting pathetic. They both got humiliated and their shot at the champ but failed miserably.

Pacquiao has no right to talk when most of his biggest wins were at catchweights. McGregor won’t ever make 9 million again in the UFC, he should be grateful to Floyd for that massive 100 million payday he got.

Mayweather got paid handsomely for the exhibition bout at Rizin 14 in Japan. He finished the bout in the first round of what was scheduled for three rounds and did it with a grin on his face.







You see people online saying it was fake, the boy took a dive, and all this stuff.

Well I got a message for you, it doesn’t matter if it’s fake! It was an exhibition bout, a demonstration. This was not a professional boxing match.

Tenshin told the media he wanted to KO Floyd, well Floyd answered by throwing that heat on him and he couldn’t take the power so he gave up. The kid was crying after the bout.

Do I believe the fight was a work? Well it doesn’t matter what I think, all I know is Floyd stays relevant in whatever he does and cashed a $9 million dollar payday for easy work.

He could spar some random dude off the street and still make a couple million, that’s how big a star he is.

I think Floyd loves seeing guys like Pacquiao and Conor beg for a rematch, but they won’t get one.

Floyd will probably fight that UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov next and make another 50 to 100 million with ease.

The funny thing is Floyd tricked Pacquiao into signing with Al Haymon and duped him with the lure of a rematch, that is how gullible Pacquiao is. Manny actually believed Floyd was going to fight him when they were in Tokyo and posted the Instagram video together.

Pacman will now get knocked out by Errol Spence or Keith Thurman and that was the masterplan to use Pacman as a stepping stone to make Haymon’s young PBC stars household names.

Whoever knocks Pacquiao out first whether it be Adrien Broner, Errol Spence Jr. or Keith Thurman, that person is going to be the next PPV draw in boxing.

Money Mayweather continues to stay relevant in retirement and jealous haters can’t stand it.

