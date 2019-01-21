Manny Pacquiao suffered an eye injury in Broner fight and had his LA home robbed

The Filipino Senator Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao retained his WBA “regular” welterweight championship against American four-division champion Adrien Broner on Saturday night at the MGM Grand casino in Las Vegas.

When he went into the boxing ring he was sick with a bad cold and runny nose. Even being under the weather and not at one hundred percent heading into the fight he gave his all showing impressive speed and power for a 40-year-old part-time boxer.

After the fight was over Manny Pacquiao was constantly blowing his runny nose. He could only stay at the post-fight presser for a few minutes because he said he wasn’t feeling well from the cold he caught right before the fight. He wanted to go back to his hotel suite to get some rest and recovery.

What stood out during the post-fight press-conference was Manny wearing dark shades. He had no marks in the fight and was barely hit, but he later revealed to GMA news of the Philippines that his eye was injured by one of Broner’s dirty tactics in the 12-round WBA “regular” championship bout.







During the news segment Pacquiao had a patch underneath his shades. The eye patch was over his left eye and Pacquiao told reporters the injury was minor just a laceration that caused him to have blurred vision.

Other reports going around said it could be a possible detached retina, but from Pacquiao’s mouth he said it was not a big deal.

According to TMZ sports his Los Angeles home was burglarized on Sunday while Pacquiao was still in Las Vegas. Valuables were taken from the home and it occurred around 4:15 PM.

The robbery could have been an inside job, but more information will be needed to determine what happened.