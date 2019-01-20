Manny Pacquiao vs Adrien Broner, Badou Jack vs Marcus Browne Live Online Showtime PPV

Showtime boxing’s first Pay-Per-View of the year 2019 will feature the US return of boxing superstar Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao taking on Adrien “The Problem” Broner, and Swedish light heavyweight contender Badou Jack taking on Brooklyn’s own Marcus Browne in the co-main event.

WBA welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao (60-7-2, 39 KOs) turned 40 in December and he feels stronger than ever ready to prove he still has it when he takes on 29-year-old Adrien Broner (33-3-1, 24 KOs) on Saturday night, live on Showtime PPV.

This will be the 70th fight of Pacman’s long boxing career that dates back to his pro debut in the Philippines in 1995.

The Filipino Senator turned pro at 105-pounds and has fought as high as junior middleweight (154 lbs).







He will have the experience heading into tonight’s fight, but Broner will have the youth on his side.

For Broner he is banking on Pacquiao aging overnight, and looks to pounce on the WBA champion to shock the world in his first every PPV headliner.

A knockout is something both fighters feel they can get but Broner feels Pacquiao’s chin is suspect since he has been put to sleep 3 times before.

Badou Jack (22-1-3, 13 KOs) and undefeated Marcus Browne (20-0, 16 KOs) is a battle of former Olympians.

Jack represented Sweden in the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, China, and Browne fought for the USA in the 2012 Olympic games in London, England.

The winner of this fight will have a chance at the WBC light heavyweight title against new champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk.

PBC/Showtime January 19, 2019 MGM Grand Fight Card Line-up

Main Event – Manny Pacquiao (Champion) vs. Adrien Broner (WBA “regular” welterweight title)

Light Heavyweight – Badou Jack vs. Marcus Browne

Bantamweight – Nordine Oubaali vs. Rau’shee Warren (vacant WBC bantamweight title)

Featherweight – Alberto Guevara vs. Hugo Ruiz

Watch Pacquiao vs. Broner TONIGHT AT 9PM ET/6PM PT on SHOWTIME and live stream online through showtime.com/#/ppv