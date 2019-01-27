Manny Pacquiao vs Adrien Broner Full Fight Replay on Showtime

The Filipino Senator and ring legend Manny ‘Pacman’ Pacquiao defeated cocky American Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner via twelve round decision to keep his WBA welterweight championship belt.

Boxing fans who weren’t able to watch the fight live on Pay-Per-View will have a chance to watch the replay of Pacquiao vs. Broner on Showtime on January 26.

The lead up to the fight showed us that Broner was very arrogant and claimed to be doing it for the hood, while Pacquiao who came from the poorest beginnings that would make most American ghettos look like green acres, kept it humble.

The 40-year-old southpaw reunited with his hall of fame trainer Freddie Roach, and allowed boyhood friend Buboy Fernandez take the helm as the lead trainer for the fight.







The fight showed that even at 40 Pacquiao was able to retain the speed and power to keep up with the 29-year-old Broner.

Broner did more action with his mouth leading up to the WBA world title fight, and in the ring his fists were inactive but his feet were moving faster than ever as he tried his hardest to evade the aggressive attack of Pacquiao.

In his post fight interview, Broner claimed he won the fight, and the fans booed.

Tonight you can be the judge and watch the replay of Manny Pacquiao vs. Adrien Broner on Saturday January 26, 2019 at 10:30 PM ET/PT on SHOWTIME.