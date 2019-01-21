Manny Pacquiao vs Adrien Broner Full Fight Video Rebroadcast

The legendary Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao recently defeated Adrien “The Problem” Broner in Las Vegas by Unanimous Decision in his first US fight since beating Jessie Vargas in 2016.

Boxing fans can watch the WBA world welterweight championship rebroadcast next week in the United States on Showtime January 26, 2019 followed by the epilogue of All Access: Pacuiao-Broner.

For boxing fans in Brazil, FOX Sports Brazil posted the Pacquiao vs Broner WBA world title fight online on their official YouTube page to watch (Video Below).

The Pacman fought for the 70th time in his boxing career. He came home with his 61st victory and retained his WBA “regular” belt. Undefeated American Keith Thurman is the WBA super champion.







The MGM Grand casino crowd was rooting for Pacquiao and the pace the 40-year-old Filipino Senator set during the fight was that of a younger 25-year-old boxer.

The speed and power were still there, but the Filipino southpaw had trouble finding Broner because he kept running away and was afraid to engage.

After the fight the challenger claimed he won the fight and was rained down with a sea of boos from the audience in arena. He threw very few punches at Pacquiao and spent the entire night on the defense but somehow believed he clearly won.

On social media fans clowned the delusional Cincinnati fighter who claimed he was doing it for the hood.

It was hard to find anyone who thought Broner won other than himself, but you can watch the full fight again and re-score it to see if you could find any rounds to give to him

Manny Pacquiao vs. Adrien Broner Main Event YouTube Replay



Video by FOX Sports Brasil