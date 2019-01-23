Pacquiao vs Broner Showtime PPV numbers tracking at over 400,000 buys

It looks like the U.S. return of eight-division world champion Manny ‘Pacman’ Pacquiao against Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner was a success on SHOWTIME PPV.

According to reports by Fox Sports boxing insider Mike Coppinger, the Pay-Per-View numbers for the Pacquiao vs. Broner PBC on Showtime fight in Las Vegas on January 19th, are tracking at over 400,000 buys.

The numbers aren’t as high as what Pacquiao used to draw in his prime but it shows he still has a loyal fanbase who are willing to pay the $75 dollar price tag to watch him fight. A guesstimate is the numbers could end up anywhere from 450 to 500 thousand PPV buys.

Adrien Broner also helped bring interest with his bad guy image, but he was all talk and no action on fight night.







“Sources: #PacquiaoBroner PPV buys tracking at over 400,000. More will be clear later this week, but if third numbers hold up, that’s a commercial success for PBC and SHO. Manny still a draw” Mike Coppinger

The most lucrative fight out there for Manny Pacquiao would be a rematch with Floyd Mayweather Jr. but the undefeated boxing king told fans after his RIZIN 14 exhibition bout against Japanese kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa that he is still retired from boxing and has no desire to step inside the squared circle.