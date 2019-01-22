Photo: Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao greet each other at Lakers vs Warriors game

Manny Pacquiao arrived back in Los Angeles on Monday after he his dominant unanimous decision win over Adrien Broner in Las Vegas over the weekend.

He won the fight comfortably on the scorecards but suffered an eye injury in the process and had his LA home ransacked while he was fighting on Saturday.

The eight-division world champion and current WBA welterweight title holder is also recovering from a flu that he caught before the he fought Broner.

While in Los Angeles he is scheduled to have his eye checked out by a specialist to see how serious the injury is.







During his downtime he attended the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors game on Monday at the Staples Center in Downtown LA.

Another chance encounter with his rival Floyd “Money” Mayweather occurred. The two previously met at the Clippers game while Pacquiao was there for Filipino heritage appreciation night before his January 19th fight.

Mayweather was in attendance for Saturday night’s Pacquiao vs. Broner PPV because his promotional company was also the lead promoter of the event.

Manny was walking to his seat at the Staples Center and tapped Mayweather on the shoulder who was sitting court side, the two cordially acknowledged each other with a shake and a smile.

The first Mayweather vs. Pacquiao fight is the highest selling Pay-Per-View event in boxing history with 4.6 million buys, the rematch might not reach those numbers but it will still generate more money than any boxing event this year.

The Warriors ended up defeating the Lakers 130-111.