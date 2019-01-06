Photo: Manny Pacquiao and Adrien Broner post physique updates before big fight

Filipino ring legend Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao and Adrien “The Problem” Broner posted physique update photos on their Instagram accounts, and both combatants are looking in tip-top shape.

Pacquiao at 40, still looks like a physically fit 25-year-old, his body is lean and hard, ready for grueling 12-rounds of boxing should it go that far.

Age is nothing but a number and the Pacman wants to prove he still has it on January 19th.

Broner is known to balloon up in weight between fights, but he’s been training seriously for this fight, and has the body to show for it.







With two weeks left until fight night, and already looking in fighting shape, the Cincinnati native, posed with his shirt off after an intense session of conditioning work.

Both fighters are ready to go and making sure to be in top physical condition for what could be a war for the ages pitting two highly offensive punchers against each other with something to prove.

It is a make or break fight for both.

Pacquiao needs to look sensational to prove he can still hang with the younger, stronger elite fighters in the welterweight division.

Broner, a once highly regarded young champion, hasn’t had a dominant performance in ages, a win over a hall of famer like Pacquiao would show the boxing world he is a changed man and can live up to his potential.

The fight will be on SHOWTIME PPV on January 19, 2018 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

