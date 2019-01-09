Photo: Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather meet again at Clippers game

Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao and Floyd “Money” Mayweather once again meet at an NBA basketball game.

Just like before they fought in 2015, the two boxing superstars met at a Miami Heat game and the biggest Pay-Per-View fight in boxing history was made shortly after.

Fresh off a first round KO win over 20-year-old Japanese kickboxing sensation Tenshin Nasukawa at RIZIN 14, the 41-year-old “Money” Mayweather was in attendance at the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Charlotte Hornets Game on January 8th at the Staples Center.

The undefeated American was sitting court-side during the Clippers 128-108 blowout win against the Hornets.







The night was also the Clippers Filipino appreciation night, dedicated to the Filipino fans of the organization with a half-time musical performance by Black Eyed Peas rapper apl.de.ap who was also hosting the night for his charity.

It would only be right for Manny Pacquiao the biggest Filipino superstar in the world to be in attendance as well.

The Pacman is currently training in Hollywood, CA with Freddie Roach at the Wild Card Boxing club. He is at the final stages of training camp for Adrien Broner on January 19 in Las Vegas on Showtime PPV.

He said his ultimate desire and reason for signing with Al Haymon was to land a rematch with Mayweather, first he has to beat Broner and defend his WBA regular welterweight title before negotiating a rematch with Money Mayweather.

