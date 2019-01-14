Premier Boxing Champions Jose Uzcategui vs Caleb Plant, Figueroa vs Flores Live on FS1

Premier Boxing Champions on Fox Sports 1 heads to the Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, California for an super-middleweight world championship event between IBF champ Jose Uzcategui of Venezuela and undefeated American challenger Caleb Plant.

The PBC on FS1 will also feature unbeaten super bantamweight/featherweight out of Texas, Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa, up against Mexican ring veteran Moises “Chucky” Flores in the co-main event, undefeated 154-pound prospect Joey Spencer taking on Brandon Harder.

Uzcategui (28-2, 23 KOs) is a very hard fighter to prepare for. He isn’t a textbook boxer but he can move and punch, plus his durability is what makes him hard to beat.

He was elevated to from interim champion to world champion after he defeated Andre Dirrell in a rematch for tine interim IBF 168-pound title. At only 28 he still has a lot of years left in him and he wants to give Plant his first loss and make multiple defenses of his title.







Plant (17-0, 10 KOs) grew up in Nashville, Tennessee and moved out to Las Vegas to train. His trainer is Justin Gamber has the game plan ready to dethrone the tricky Venezuelan boxer and become a world champion.

Plant is motivated to win this title for his newborn daughter who passed away, he had to endure tragedy and still feels her presence with him when he fights in the ring. He also wants to get a title so he can unify the belts and make his own legacy in boxing. This is what every young fighter dreams of and at 26-years-old, he feels the time is right.

PBC on FS1 Fight Card January 13

IBF Super Middleweight Championship – Jose Uzcategui (champ) vs Caleb Plant

Featherweight – Brandon Figueroa vs Moises Flores

Super Welterweight – Joey Spencer vs Brandon Harder

Watch Uzcategui vs. Plant on FOX Sports 1 Sun, Jan 13, 2019 at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT