VIDEO: ALL ACCESS DAILY Pacquiao vs Broner Full Episodes

Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao and Adrien “The Problem” Broner are in Las Vegas for fight week, and ALL ACCESS Daily will act as a companion to the main Showtime sports series covering short daily updates of each fighter before they square off in the ring on Saturday night.

Pacquiao and his team consisting of American Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach, childhood friend Buboy Fernandez, and strength and conditioning coach Justin Fortune headed out to Las Vegas with a positive outlook for the 40-year-old heading into fight week.

Questions surrounding the age factor are the main concern for any fighter past the age of 35. With Pacquiao he still shows the same work ethic and hunger to train as he did as a young 20 something upstart.

Roach insists you will see a much stronger Pacman come fight night and he will shock a lot of the doubters. He also claims the eight-division champion hits harder than he did 10 years ago.







Adrien Broner a four-division world champion arrived in Las Vegas before fight week. He held his camp in Florida under the watchful eye of strict trainer Kevin Cunningham.

Cunningham is known for his military style discipline and no-nonsense approach to boxing. He told the cameras Broner will send Pacquiao back to the Philippine Senate come Saturday night.

The fight will be the first time Broner headlined a Pay-Per-View card, he has been a huge draw on regular Showtime, while Pacquiao has been a staple on PPV with some huge numbers to his name.

This will be Pacquiao’s first fight in the United States in over two years, and the fans are ready to greet him back with open arms.

Watch all the YouTube episodes of ALL ACCESS Daily below:

Episode Part 1



Episode Part 2



Episode Part 3



Watch Manny Pacquiao vs. Adrien Broner live Saturday, January 19, 2018 at 9PM ET/6PM PT on SHOWTIME PPV.