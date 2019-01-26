Video: ALL ACCESS Pacquiao vs Broner Epilogue Preview Clip

All Access: Pacquiao vs. Broner – Epilogue is the final installment of the Emmy award winning series. It covers the fight day build up and the aftermath of the WBA welterweight championship fight on Showtime PPV in Las Vegas last weekend.

The Showtime cameras will cover the tense moments of each fighters camps as they ready for the big show.

Before every bout the combatants are in the zone and everything from the shoes, the hand-wraps, and even the air-conditioning temperature must be on point.

Pacquiao and his team consisting of legendary trainer Freddie Roach, strength coach Justin Fortune and childhood friend and new lead trainer Buboy Fernandez are in a good mood as usual.







Broner and his team are confident and anxious heading into the fight. This was the biggest stage of the Cincinnati native’s boxing career, he never headlined a Pay-Per-View before.

The eight-division champion and the four-division champion battled to a unanimous decision, with Broner feeling the judges got it wrong.

Cameras will also cover each round and give you personal views from Broner and Pacquiao’s family, corner instructions, live action, and the ending of the bout.

ALL ACCESS: Pacquiao vs. Broner – Epilogue Video Preview



SHOSports

ALL ACCESS: Pacquiao vs. Broner Epilogue will air January 26 immediately after the delayed broadcast of the Manny Pacquiao vs. Adrien Broner welterweight championship fight at 10:30 PM ET/PT on SHOWTIME.