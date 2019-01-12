VIDEO: All Access Pacquiao vs Broner Full Episode 2

Senator Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao of the Philippines and American former four division world champion Adrien “The Problem” Broner were introduced to us in episode one of Showtime’s All Access docu-series.

In the debut episode of All Access, the two enigmatic boxers described why they box, both share one thing in common they boxed to get out of trouble and poverty.

Broner dedicates his first PPV headliner against a legend like Pacquiao to the hood, and he wants to prove he can live up to his capabilities.

Pacquiao fights for his people in and out of the ring. He despises corrupt politics in his country but believes he can change the way politics works in the Philippines by doing it honestly and trying to provide a welfare system for the poor in the country.







The Pacman also uses boxing as a platform to bring more attention and inspiration to his countryman that even those in dire situations can rise to the top if they try to find a way. Pacquiao found his way through boxing and gives back to his community every chance he gets.

This will be Pacquiao’s first fight in the United States in over two years, and he will reunite with his American trainer Freddie Roach after a brief hiatus early this year.

The tandem is widely considered one of the most famous and successful trainer-boxer teams in history, and fans were delighted to hear the two would get back together just like old times.

The colorful Broner and head trainer Kevin Cunningham are putting on the last touches in Florida before heading out to Las Vegas where Broner will continue to taper off.

This fight will be for the WBA “Regular” welterweight championship of the world.

Pacquiao-Broner takes place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT on SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View.

