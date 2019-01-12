WATCH: ALL ACCESS Pacquiao vs Broner Episode 2 on Showtime

ALL ACCESS: Pacquiao vs. Broner episode 2 will air on Friday, January 11, 9:30/8:30 Central on Showtime and the cameras will continue to follow Manny Pacquiao and Adrien Broner before their WBA welterweight championship bout in Las Vegas.

Broner visits rapper and hip hop mogul Rick Ross at his studio in Florida to help with a track to promote his upcoming bout. During the meeting Ross agrees with Broner that this fight is for the hood and has his support.

The 8-division champion Pacquiao is now in Hollywood and reunited with his long time trainer Freddie Roach at the Wild Card Boxing club.

The duo is the most successful longer term trainer and fighter teams in boxing, over 15 years together and looking forward to a few more together.







Broner is going harder than ever in camp because this is a chance for him to live up to the hype that surrounded him as young champion. He has the spotlight in his first Pay-per-view headliner to make a name for himself by beating a legend in Pacquiao.

Questions about Pacquiao’s age were answered when he beat Lucas Matthysse by stoppage in July it was his first in 9 years.

Roach, Buboy Fernandez, and Justin Fortune were their since the beginning and will be there until the end, can this team help guide Pacquiao at age 40 to another championship run?

Watch Manny Pacquiao vs. Adrien Broner Live on Saturday, Jan. 19 at 9 PM ET/6PM PT on SHOWTIME PPV.

Adrien Broner Meets Rick Ross ALL ACCESS: Pacquiao vs. Broner Episode 2 Video Preview



