Watch Devin Haney vs Xolisani Ndongeni Live on Shobox

American rising boxing star Devin Haney (20-0, 13 KOs) will take on Xolisani Ndongeni (25-0, 13 KOs) of South Africa in a battle of undefeated lightweights as the headliner on a Tripleheader card on ShoBox: The New Generation.

The fight card from StageWorks, Shreveport, Louisiana, will also feature two-time National Golden Gloves Champion Ruben Villa (14-0, 5 KOs) of California taking on fellow undefeated featherweight Ruben Cervera (10-0, 9 KOs) of Colombia in the co-main event.

Cuban heavyweight Frank Sanchez Faure (10-0, 8 KOs) will put his undefeated record on the line against American Willie Jake Jr. (8-1-1, 2 KOs).

Haney, who trains under Floyd Mayweather Sr. isn’t even old enough to drink but he is one of the most mature young prospects in the game of boxing.







He has his head on his shoulders and stays in the gym because boxing is his life and his dream is to become a world champion.

With a 20 fight record at only 20 years of age, he has his sights on a world title before the age of 21, he is quickly making a name for himself in the boxing world and believes one day he could be at the level of a Sugar Ray Leonard or Floyd Mayweather Jr. in terms of popularity and drawing power.

He will be in with the toughest test of his career when he takes on a tough unknown South African boxer who is also undefeated and hungry to make a name for himself.

Xolisani Ndongeni goes by the nickname Nomeva The Wasp and he has fought the majority of his career in his native South Africa, tonight will be his second fight in the USA, and his goal is to defeat the highly favored Haney and shock the boxing world.

Fight Card for January 11, 2019 SHObox

Lightweight Main Event – Devin Haney vs. Xolisani Ndongeni

Featherweight – Ruben Villa vs. Ruben Cervera

Heavyweight – Frank Sanchez Faure vs. Willie Jake Jr.

Haney vs. Ndongeni airs Live on Friday, January 11, at 10:00 PM ET on SHOWTIME.

