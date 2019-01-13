Watch Guillermo Rigondeaux vs Giovanni Delgado Live on PBC FS1 Prelims

Guillermo “El Chacal” Rigondeaux makes his PBC debut against Giovanni Delgado on Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Rigondeaux (17-1, 11 KOs) is a former super-bantamweight world champion and two-time Olympic Gold medalist. His last fight was in 2017 against Vasiliy Lomachenko a fight he lost by corner retirement and had to step up two weight divisions (122 lbs to 130 lbs) to make.

It was the Cuban star’s one and only professional defeat, since the loss he moved his training camp to Texas under the guidance of Ronnie Shields and made a huge move in signing with Premier Boxing Champions.

Rigondeaux is almost 40-years-old and would like to make another run at a wild title before he hangs them up.







PBC was lucky to sign two of the sports greatest southpaws in Rigondeaux and Manny Pacquiao both fighting in January a week apart.

Tonight Rigondeaux will take on Mexican Giovanni Delgado (16-8, 9 KOs) in a live preliminary undercard telecast on Fox Sports 1 and in Spanish on Fox Deportes. This will be a lead in show before the Jose Uzcategui vs. Caleb Plant main card also on FS1.

The preliminary bouts will also feature other prospects and rising stars, like 154-pound prospect Joey Spencer and featherweight standout Brandon Figueroa both undefeated talented fighters in their division.

Preliminary Card

Guillermo Rigondeaux vs Giovanni Delgado

Ryan Karl vs Kevin Watts

Joey Spencer vs Brandon Harder

Fernando Garcia vs Isao Carranza

Lindolfo Delgado vs Sergio Lopez

Amon Rashidi vs Evincii Dixon

Victory Slvansky vs Angel Monrreal

Ahmed Elbiali vs Allan Green

Guillermo Rigondeaux vs Giovanni Delgado prelims on Sunday January 13, 2019 start at 6:30 ET/3:30 PT on FS1/Fox Deportes.