Watch Hanna Gabriels vs Sarah Dwyer Live Stream on Facebook

WBA Women’s Super Welterweight Champion Hanna Gabriels (18-2-1, 11 KOs) will defend her world title against Australian Challenger Sarah Dwyer (3-4-2, 1 KOs) at the Baco Discoteca Managua, Nicaragua on January 26. The bout will be live streamed online through Facebook.

Gabriels gave a valiant effort when she took on two-time Olympic gold medalist and current world champion Claressa Shields in June of 2018.

The fight was a huge step up for Gabriels having to jump up another weight division to take on the undefeated American champion.

It was a competitive close fight, with Gabriels shocking the boxing world by dropping the much bigger Shields with a legit knockdown.







She wound up losing on the scorecards but her performance had the boxing world take notice. Now the Costa Rican champion will go back down to her natural weight division and defend her WBA world title in front of a supportive crowd in Nicaragua.

Her opponent Sarah Dwyer is a rugged fighter. In her last fight Dwyer had a Draw with Australian rules footballer Tayla Harris.

Despite her limited boxing experience she feels she has what it takes to defeat the champion in her hometown.

The Hanna Gabriels vs Sarah Dwyer championship will be live streamed on the Nica Boxing Facebook page (facebook.com/nicaboxingpromotion1) on January 26.