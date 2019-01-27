Watch Jaime Munguia vs Takeshi Inoue Live Stream on DAZN

Golden Boy Promotions will hold their first event on DAZN for 2019 with a battle of undefeated fighters as the main event. Jaime Munguia vs. Takeshi Inoue for the WBO junior middleweight world title on January 26 live streamed online in the USA on DAZN.

Munguia (31-0, 26 KOs) was a relative unknown in 2018, but he became a breakout star when he fought Sadam Ali and knocked him out for the WBO junior middleweight title in May of 2018. He is known mostly for his power punching and size, but he can also take a punch.

Inoue (13-0-1, 7 KOs) of Japan is a huge underdog going into this championship bout. He fought the majority of his fights in Japan, and this will be his US debut.

WBA featherweight world champion Jesus Rojas (26-2-2, 19 KOs) of Caguas, Puerto Rico will put his belt on the line against undefeated Chinese contender Xu Can (10-0, 1 KO).







Rojas will have the power advantage over Xu Can, but the elusiveness of the Chinese challenger could give the champion problems.

Joshua ‘The Professor’ Franco (14-1-1, 7 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas will rematch the only man to defeat him in the pro ranks, Lucas Fernandez (12-2-1, 9 KOs) of Argentina in a 10-round fight.

DAZN/Golden Boy January 26, 2019 Fight Card

Junior Middleweight Championship – Jamie Munguia (Champ) vs. Takeshi Inoue (WBO junior middleweight title)

Featherweight Championship – Jesus Rojas (Champ) vs. Xu Can (WBA “regular” featherweight title)

Lucas Fernandez vs. Joshua Franco

Munguia vs. Inoue takes place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Saturday, January 26 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT streamed live on DAZN (dazn.com) for free-trial.