Watch Keith Thurman vs Josesito Lopez, Adam Kownacki vs Gerald Washington Live PBC on FOX

PBC on FOX presents heads to the Barclays in Brooklyn on January 26 for an action packed night of boxing.

In the main event, undefeated WBA welterweight champion Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman returns to the ring to defend his title against Californian Josesito Lopez, and unbeaten heavyweight contender Adam Kownacki will take on Gerald Washington in the co-feature of the evening.

Keith Thurman (28-0, 22 KOs) hasn’t fought since he beat Danny Garcia in 2017. He was out from boxing to get surgery for bone spurs in his elbow and decided he needed time to recover.

Thurman is known as one of the best boxer-punchers in boxing, he can box and move and also crack with the best of them.







Tonight he will be in against a tough test to see how his elbow holds up but to also try to shake off the ring rust from the layoff.

Josesito Lopez (36-7, 19 KOs) is also known as the Riverside Rocky because of his blue-collar fighting style. He is one of those throwback fighters who will take on all comers and filled in last-minute on many occasions and fell short.

Lopez feels the timing is right for him to beat Thurman. He has a full camp under Robert Garcia and he will try to pull off the upset and become a champion for the first time on Saturday night.

Also in action in the co-feature is fast-rising unbeaten heavyweight contender Adam Kownacki who will clash with Gerald Washington.

The co-main event of the evening pits rising heavyweight contender Adam Kownacki (18-0, 14 KOs) against former USC football player turned boxer Gerald Washington (19-2-1, 12 KOs).

Watch Thurman vs. Lopez, Kownacki vs. Washington on January 26, 2019 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT live on PBC on FOX.