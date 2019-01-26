Watch Keith Thurman vs Josesito Lopez undercard prelims live on FS1

Undefeated welterweight champion Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman returns to the ring on Saturday night after a two-year layoff from an arm injury that required surgery.
Thurman will take on the tough veteran Josesito Lopez also known as the Riverside Rocky in his comeback at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on FOX.
Fight fans can also watch the preliminary undercard bouts on FS1 featuring some of the young rising Premier Boxing Champions talent.
2012 Olympic silver medalist Tugstsogt ‘King Tug’ Nyambayar of Mongolia will take on Claudio Marrero in the featherweight division.
King Tug is 10 and 0 with 9 wins by way of knockout. He has devastating power and an aggressive style sure to please the fans.
Junior lightweight prospect Chris Colbert will take on Josh Hernandez in a 130-pound bout.
PBC on FOX preliminary FS1 card
Claudio Marrero vs Tugstsogt Nyambayar
Chordale Booker vs Juan De Angel
Tyrek Irby vs Jonathan Figueroa
Stephen Fulton vs Marlon Olea
Marsellos Wilder vs William Deets
Chris Colbert vs Josh Hernandez
Miguel Cruz vs Luis Florez
Mark Duncan vs Daniel Flores
Mycheal Teal vs Jacob Landin
Watch the Keith Thurman vs Josesito Lopez FS1 prelims undercard at 6 ET/3 PT on January 26, followed by the main card on FOX.