WATCH Manny Pacquiao vs Adrien Broner for FREE on ITV

The first big boxing event of 2019 is Manny Pacquiao vs. Adrien Broner for the WBA welterweight championship.

The fight will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada at the storied MGM Grand Garden Arena, on January 19, and it will be a can’t miss event.

Two popular welterweight stars going toe to toe to kick off the New Year with a bang, young lion versus old. Fans will see if the 40-year-old Flipino Senator Pacquiao can put on another great performance or will father time finally catch-up to him.

Pacquiao vs. Broner will be broadcast stateside on SHOWTIME PPV, but British viewers and fight fans will be lucky enough to watch it for FREE on ITV4.







ITV recently made a deal with Al Haymon and PBC (Premier Boxing Champions) to show PBC boxing matches in the UK on ITV. Two free championship fights in January, starting with Jose Uzcategui vs. Caleb Plant for the IBF Super Middleweight World Title on the 13th.

The deal was made just in time for British fans to be able to watch the great eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao try to defend his WBA title against live challenger and former four-division champion Adrien Broner.

Manny Pacquiao vs. Adrien Broner airs live on ITV4, January 19, 2019. More info on the fight and upcoming events at itv.com.