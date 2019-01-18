WATCH: Manny Pacquiao vs. Adrien Broner Full Live Stream Weigh-In Video

Fight fans can watch the full Manny Pacquiao vs. Adrien Broner Weigh-In live stream online (Video below) on Friday January 18 at 3:00 PM PT.

Saturday’s SHOWTIME PPV card will pit eight-division world champion, Senator Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao against four-division world champion Adrien “The Problem” Broner in a WBA welterweight championship main event.

The 40-year-old Pacquiao will be in his 70th professional fight, and he will try to defy father time when he takes on the 29-year-old challenger at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

After losing his WBO welterweight title in a controversial decision to Jeff Horn in Australia, Pacquiao bounced back to win the WBA regular belt with a sensational TKO of Argentine knockout artist Lucas Matthysse in July 2018.







Saturday’s fight will be the first defense of his title and the first time he fought in the US since beating Jessie Vargas in November of 2016.

Adrien Broner is still in the prime of his career, and although he has only 3 losses, he has never been stopped or dominated, each loss was competitive.

His last bought was against Jessie Vargas in April of 2018. The bout ended in a DRAW, but Broner showed a lot of fire even letting his hands go in the fight.

This will be the biggest fight of Broner’s career and a chance at redemption. If he defeats Pacquiao in sensational fashion he can become a Pay-Per-View star.

VIDEO: Pacquiao vs. Broner: Weigh-In



YouTube video by SHOsports