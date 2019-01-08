WBC champ Jose Ramirez wants to fight Maurice Hooker and Regis Prograis

Undefeated WBC light welterweight champion Jose Ramirez (23-0, 16 KOs) is currently training with Robert Garcia in Riverside, CA for his upcoming February 10th bout with Jose Zepeda at the Save Mart in Fresno.

During a break in training camp the talented Top Rank boxer spoke with ESNEWS about his goals in the light welterweight 140-pound division.

Ramirez first wants to take care of business against hard hitting Jose Zepeda to defend his belt for a second time, but his main plan is to ultimately unify all of the titles like Terence Crawford.

The two potential opponents are WBO champion Maurice Hooker (25-0-3, 17 KOs) and WBC interim champion Regis Prograis (23-0, 19 KOs) who is currently in the World Boxing Super Series tournament and will fight WBA champ Kiryl Relikh next.







“If I could pick, I would go for Regis Prograis and then Maurice Hooker,” said the former US Olympian from Avenal, California.

“The way it seems to be going, I’ll be facing Hooker first so I can unify because me and him are the only ones not in the WBSS tournament.”

“I think Prograis hopefully comes out victorious from the (140-pound) tournament, so when I unify I can face the champion of the tournament and all four belts are on the line.”

The WBSS light-welterweight tournament will end with the winner holding both the IBF and WBA world titles, and the Muhammad Ali trophy. American southpaw Regis Prograis and undefeated British boxer Josh Taylor are the favorites and could face off in the finals.

