With KO of Bryant Jennings, Oscar Rivas puts himself in the mix with Joshua, Fury, and Wilder

Undefeated Colombian heavyweight Oscar “Kaboom” Rivas (26-0, 18 KOs) just put himself closer to be in the mix against the top dogs at Heavyweight.

On Friday night at the Turning Stone Resort in Verona, NY, he pulled off an upset with a 12th round stoppage of former title challenger Bryant Jennings.

The fight wasn’t action packed but it was close and competitive. Jennings was up on one card 106-103, while Rivas had the other two judges in his favor 106-103 and 105-104 at the time of the stoppage.

The cream of the crop in the Heavyweight division are three undefeated giants, WBC Champion Deontay Wilder, WBA, WBO, IBF Champion Anthony Joshua, and former champion Tyson “Gyspy King” Fury.







Rivas is now in the mix to become a possible opponent for any of those guys.

He will likely have to mix it up with some of the top contenders like Alexander Povetkin, Derek Chisora, Luis “King Kong” Ortiz, Joseph Parker, Hughie Fury, Dominic Breazeale, and Dillian Whyte.

Prior to his fight with Bryant Jennings, he fought and beat Brazilian UFC fighter Fabio Maldonado by unanimous decision.

The 31-year-old Rivas trains out of Montreal, Quebec, Canada, but was born and grew up in Colombia. He is only 6 foot tall and would be the David in a division of Goliath’s.