Abner Mares had a legit eye injury, he wasn’t scared of Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis

Multiple time world boxing champion Abner Mares was forced to pull out of his WBA super-featherweight world title fight with champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis on February 9, 2019 because of an eye injury that required surgery. The replacement opponent is Hugo Ruiz.



It’s always disheartening when you read comments by uneducated boxing fan boys claiming a man who puts his life on the line a coward or faking an injury.

Mares is no faker. He has the heart of a lion and fought some of the best fighters in his division.

These type of people hating on him saying Mares was scared are toxic to the sport of boxing most of them just fan boys of a fighter.







Even after Mares went on the show “Inside PBC Boxing” and had video of him in the hospital having surgery they still call him a liar and a duck.

Mares suffered a detached retina during a sparring session leading up to his fight with Gervonta Davis.

Injuries happen in training all the time. He had a bad eye injury years ago that required surgery and nearly ended his boxing career.

The eye issue came about when he was sparring, his eye turned red, and later he started getting a burning sensation and bad vision.

He tried to fight on but it got worse and his wife convinced him to finally see a doctor.

It turned he had another detached retina. So he opted to get surgery because these type of injuries are serious and you can lose vision.

He pleaded with his doctor to please let him continue with the Tank Davis fight and his doctor told him he was never going to let him fight with a detached retina.

I like Mares he is one of the classiest boxers in the game, and I hope he retires and focuses on doing stuff outside of fighting maybe some boxing commentary since he is well spoken and educated on the sport.

It’s not worth stooping to the level of these trolls who are claiming his injury is fake even after he released legit footage of him in the hospital during surgery, they never set foot in the ring and most of them are low-level jerks.

Here is the full video interview of Abner Mares on “Inside PBC Boxing” with an eye patch discussing his detached retina and his surgery that caused him to pull out of the Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis bout:



Video upload by PBC on FOX

Big time boxing fan. Grew up in East Los, and been an avid follower of the sport and the legends like Julio Cesar Chavez, Vicente Saldivar, Salvador Sanchez, Carlos Zarate, Erik Morales, Ricardo Lopez and Juan Manuel Marquez just to name a few. Current favorite boxers: Canelo Alvarez, Mikey Garcia.