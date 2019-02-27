Boxing star Claressa Shields says UFC champ Amanda Nunes can’t beat her

Claressa “T-Rex” Shields (8-0, 2 KOs) will have the biggest fight of her boxing career when she steps in the ring to face German superstar Christina Hammer in a battle for undisputed.

Shields, 23, is a 2-time Olympic gold medalist, 2-division boxing world champion and currently holds the IBF, WBA, WBC middleweight titles.

Hammer also undefeated with a record of 23 wins, 0 losses, and 10 by KO, she holds the WBO title, whoever wins will become the undisputed champion in the division and the loser will go home empty-handed with their first professional defeat.

During a conversation with TMZ Sports, Shields was asked if she would ever crossover to fight in WMMA or UFC and possibly fighting the champion Amanda Nunes who knocked out her friend Cris Cyborg.







“I thought about it, I would serve their ass up,” said Shields when asked about fighting in MMA/UFC.

“I could learn, If I gave myself a year of just wrestling, jiu-jitsu and kickboxing I could definitely do it.”

Part of the reason she wouldn’t be able to transfer to the cage at this point has to do with weight classes, the only two female divisions hot in the UFC right now are bantamweight 135lbs and featherweight 145lbs and she couldn’t make the weight.

Shields currently campaigns in the 160-pound middleweight division in boxing, but would be open to have a female UFC fighter come to her sport for a super-fight.

The biggest name in Women’s MMA is double champion Amanda Nunes who owns the bantamweight and featherweight belts, she recently knocked out shields friend Cris Cyborg in one round for the featherweight title.

When asked about what she thinks of Amanda Nunes boxing ability, Shields wasn’t impressed and claimed her friend Cyborg just got caught because she went in wild and crazy and Nunes couldn’t do that in boxing loading up early with the hardest punches because in boxing they have 10-rounds and would counter her.

Shields also declared if Nunes entered a boxing match with her she would never be able to beat her.