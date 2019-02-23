Brandon Rios vs Humberto Soto Live Stream on DAZN and SKY

Brandon ‘Bam Bam’ Rios is on the road to redemption as he takes on former two-division champion Humberto ‘La Zorrita’ Soto in a welterweight contest live from the Auditorio Fausto Gutierrez Moreno in Tijuana, Mexico, on DAZN live stream and Sky Sports in the United Kingdom.

Rios (35-4-1 26 KOs) is a former WBA lightweight world champion and at his peak he was one of the most aggressive pressure fighters.

His ability to take punishment and constantly breakdown his opponents was bound to take a toll on his body.

After having difficulty making lightweight he moved up to 140-pounds and had wars with Mike Alvarado, then went up to welterweight 147lbs to fight and lose to future hall of famers Manny Pacquiao and Timothy Bradley.







He left his longtime trainer Robert Garcia and trained with Ricky Funez for a short stint and then reunited with Garcia. Rios had another big fight opportunity when he fought former two-division world champion Danny ‘Swift’ Garcia and was knocked out viciously.

His chin finally cracked and Garcia has tried to get him to fight smarter by getting in close and applying pressure while smothering his opponents to avoid the mid range power shots he got caught with against Danny Garcia.

Rios last fight was on November 17, 2018, a TKO win of Ramon Alvarez the brother of Mexican star Canelo.

Tonight he will face a very game 38-year-old veteran in Humberto Soto (68-9-2 37 KOs).

Soto has a fight career spanning over 20 years, he comes from Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico and held the WBC super featherweight and lightweight titles, he is on a 3-fight win streak since losing to Antonio Orozco in 2015.

Soto believes his boxing skills will help him prevail over the come forward Rios.

Also on the card is undefeated 2016 Olympian Joselito Velasquez (7-0 6 KOs) taking on Kevin Villanueva in a 115-pound bout.

Junior welterweight Omar ‘Pollo’ Aguilar (11-0 10KOs) faces Emiliano Cruz, and popular female boxer Seniesa Estrada goes up against Yenifer Leon.

Brandon Rios vs. Humberto Soto Saturday, Feb 23, 2019 at 7PM ET/ 4PM PT Live on DAZN streaming service and in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports.