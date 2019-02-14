British boxing star Anthony Joshua takes on Jarrell Miller in US debut

Undefeated British superstar Anthony Joshua will defend his heavyweight world titles against American challenger Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller on June 1, 2019 at the famed Madison Square Garden in New York city.

The Joshua vs. Miller heavyweight championship will live stream online through DAZN and will be pay-per-view in the UK on Sky Sports box office.

The bout was officially announced by DAZN and Matchroom promotions Eddie Hearn on Wednesday, the official first press conference for the fight will be held in New York on Tuesday February 19 with both boxers present.

Joshua (22-0, 21 KOs) is an Olympic gold medalist and the biggest boxing star in Great Britain. The 29-year-old from Watford, Hertfordshire, England won the his first championship belt in 2016 when he knocked out the IBF champion Charles Martin.







Joshua went on a quest to become unified champion and collected the WBA belt when he defeated the great Wladimir Klitschko in a 2017 fight of the year, and then captured the WBO title when he beat Joseph Parker by decision.

The only belt left to claim undisputed status is the WBC title held by the undefeated American knockout artist Deontay ‘Bronze Bomber’ Wilder.

Fighting on US soil against Jarrell Miller shows Joshua is one step closer to possibly unifying with Wilder in a superfight.

Miller (23-0-1, 20 KOs) is 30 and comes from Brooklyn, New York. He was a former kickboxer fighting for the now defunct World Combat League he also fought for K-1, and GLORY.

He had a short-lived amateur boxing background in 2007 with only 11 bouts. He turned pro in 2009 and continued to kickbox during this time.

He eventually switched his whole focus on boxing, and he has amassed an impressive record of 23 wins with 20 knockouts and no losses.

Anthony Joshua vs. Jarrell Miller will be for the IBF, WBA and WBO world heavyweight titles.

