Eddie Hearn on Joshua vs Miller, Tyson Fury ESPN deal, Dillian Whyte’s next opponent, and more

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn gave an exclusive interview to TheSportsman.com during kickoff presser event announcing the big heavyweight championship bout between British champion Anthony Joshua and American challenger Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller.

Hearn gave his opinion on various subjects, including his thoughts on the June 1st Joshua vs. Miller fight in New York, which current boxer he’d like to sign to the Matchroom boxing stable, Tyson Fury’s big move to ESPN, who Dillian Whyte’s next opponent could be, and more.

On Joshua vs Miller

It’s a tough fight. Miller is very tough, he has a great work rate and a great chin. He throws a huge amount of punches – and another challenge is going into a new territory, another area and timezone with lots of Brits there. But Joshua is rightful favourite – I think there’s some value in Miller but AJ is geared up, tuned up and ready to do some damage.







On whether Joshua will feel the pressure in the USA

If you watch Joshua fight, I have not really seen him in many poor fights. Maybe in the Parker fight he was a little more cautious than in the other 21. But it was a unified heavyweight world championship fight. For me he is the most exciting fighter on the planet and he has the bit between his teeth to really do a job on Jarrell Miller and knock him out in sensational fashion. It’s going to be something special, it’s going to be something to remember for a long time. We have seen the atmosphere that traveling Brits can create and at Madison Square Garden, the Mecca of boxing, it will be a trip that will go down in history for boxing fans.

How to watch the biggest night sporting night of the year on June 1

It’s pretty straightforward really. Watch the Champions League and then straight onto the fight. First fight around 10.30pm and AJ will be in the ring around 2.30am. A marathon night of boxing, crack open the beers, a little pizza, a curry probably might be best – but pizza you can keep a little bit longer. It’s a total night of sporting porn!

Why no AJ vs Wilder/Fury/Whyte

We’ve done so much that we can do with Wilder, made multiple offers. The real reason I think you’re not seeing it now is because of Wilder Fury being ordered. And there’s not a great deal we can do about that.

We offered Fury 60/40 but he wouldn’t take it, he wants 50/50 which is quite honestly hilarious.

We made three offers to Dillian Whyte, but he didn’t think they were enough!

On Tyson Fury signing with ESPN and situation with DAZN

There will be more barriers and confusion in the heavyweight division, but nothing that can’t be sorted with a few quid. We won’t let the barriers within our agreement with DAZN stand in the way of Joshua becoming undisputed. DAZN can pay more money than anyone else out there, but if it means he has to fight Wilder on Showtime, that is doable. Within Fury’s deal, he can’t do that so that makes him more obstructive than the others. Wilder is a free agent and doesn’t have a TV deal so…

On whether he or DAZN made contact with Wilder about coming over to Dazn, if there has been any response and whether he expects a response

Yes. No response. Probably not!

What is next for Dillian Whyte

He is not April 20, but he has been ordered to fight Dominic Breazeale for the WBA interim world title so there are negotiations going on at the moment. There will be a purse bid coming up in about two or three weeks. Wilder may fight Breazeale and then hopefully the WBC will make Dillian straight mandatory.

If he could sign any fighter in the world not currently in his stable

Gervonta “Tank” Davis.

