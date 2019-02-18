Errol Spence Jr. willing to fight Manny Pacquiao anywhere even in the Philippines

The hard-hitting IBF welterweight world champion, Errol Spence Jr., was in Los Angeles on Saturday to announce his upcoming March 16, 2019 Pay-Per-View against Mikey Garcia from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the home of the Dallas Cowboys NFL football team.

Spence Jr. is widely regarded as the most feared welterweight in boxing, a moniker once held by Filipino ring legend Manny ‘Pacman’ Pacquiao, who tore through welterweights and had them running in fear.

Mikey Garcia is a lightweight fighter moving up to welterweight to take the challenge, and aims to be the first man to dethrone the fearsome puncher.

Garcia already has world titles in 4 different weight divisions, he held the belts at featherweight, super-featherweight, lightweight and junior-welterweight.







The winner of Spence vs. Garcia has keen interest on facing 40-year-old boxing great Manny Pacquiao in what would be considered a winnable fight to pass the torch.

Spence answered media questions during the Leo Santa Cruz vs. Rafael Rivera Premier Boxing Champions on FOX card in Downtown LA, and he told reporters his main focus is on his upcoming bout with Garcia but he would be willing to travel to Pacquiao’s home country of the Philippines to fight him down the line.

“I’ll fight Manny Pacquiao anywhere, definitely in the Philippines and anywhere else, but right now I’m worried about Mikey Garcia after that you can ask me all the questions on Pacquiao,” said Spence.

The Filipino Senator Pacquiao currently holds the WBA “regular” welterweight title, and since signing with Al Haymon he has been a main target for the young welterweights on the PBC roster.

The Pacman’s main focus is a rematch with Floyd Mayweather Jr. but he has the option of fighting the winner of Errol Spence vs. Mikey Garcia or WBA super champion Keith Thurman next.