Floyd Mayweather scoffs at Gucci “Blackface” boycott and will continue to support the brand

Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather Jr. loves to live lavish and spend loads of money on high-end fashion, and a blackface controversy is not going to stop the wealthy African-American boxing legend from shopping at Gucci.

Mayweather told a TMZ Sports reporter who ran into him during his shopping spree in Beverly Hills that he doesn’t care about the controversy surrounding Gucci selling a balaclava jumper resembling blackface caricature and went right into the shop to drop thousands of dollars on merchandise.

Gucci eventually removed the $890 dollar clothing item from their website and apologized for any insensitivity toward black people.

The TMZ reporter told Floyd that T.I., Soulja Boy, Spike Lee and other African-American celebs were boycotting Gucci and would be upset with Mayweather’s refusal to do the same. Floyd didn’t seem to care about what they think.







“You said they’re gonna be upset with me? I love it, I love it, I love it. See, the thing is this, I live for myself. I do what I want to do.”

“I’m not a follower,” Mayweather continued. “You know when everybody else they say, ‘Everybody gonna boycott?’ I say guess what, this boy gonna get on a yacht and live life.”

Judging from Floyd’s response it was clear as day he didn’t care about what they think, he will continue to live his life the way he wants.

The undefeated boxing star said racism is still around but it’s not going to prevent him from enjoying himself.

“We all know racism still exists but that’s not gonna stop my drive. I’ve got friends from all walks of life and to me of course, black lives matter first, but my thing is this, I’m gonna continue to go out there live life and be happy and be positive,” said Mayweather.

Mayweather insists that nobody can control him or tell him what to do especially when it comes to fashion.

“I wear what I want to wear, and nobody can stop my drive, nobody can tell me what to wear and not to wear.”

Video: Floyd Mayweather Drops Fortune at Gucci, Rips Blackface Boycott



Video by TMZ Sports