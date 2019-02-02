How to Watch Eleider Alvarez vs Sergey Kovalev Rematch Live Online

Eleider Alvarez and Sergey Kovalev will face each other again at the Dallas Cowboys training facility, The Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas on Saturday night.

The WBO light heavyweight bout will be live streamed online through ESPN+ on February 2nd.

In their first fight they fought in Atlantic City, New Jersey on August 4, 2018, the 35-year-old Russian born puncher Kovalev (32-3-1, 28 KOs) was the WBO light heavyweight champion with only two losses in his career both to undefeated American Andre Ward.

Even though he sported an undefeated record, the 34-year-old Alvarez (24-0, 12 KOs) was the underdog going into the fight. This was also the first time the Colombian-Canadian boxer fought for a world title.







The fight started off with Kovalev boxing strong, but as the fight progressed he started getting tired and caught with punches by Alvarez.

In the 7th round it all came to an end as the Colombian challenger destroyed the former 175-pound king with a barrage of punches sending him down to the canvas multiple times badly hurt and unable to continue the referee waved it off.

Saturday’s rematch will be the first title defense of newly crowned WBO champion’s Career, and he wants to end it again in impressive fashion.

Kovalev feels he wasn’t in his best condition for the first fight and wants to prove under new trainer Buddy McGirt that he will be able to recapture his title and revive his career.

Boxing fans can watch the Eleider Alvarez vs Sergey Kovalev 2 fight on February 2, 2019, live stream on ESPN+ at 12 a.m. ET.