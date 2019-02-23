How to Watch James DeGale vs Chris Eubank Jr, Joe Joyce vs Bermane Stiverne Live Online

The big all British super middleweight showdown between James DeGale and Chris Eubank Jr., and the co-feature between Joe Joyce and Bermane Stiverne will take place at The O2 in London on February 23, and will be available via live streaming video online in the US and the UK.

James ‘Chunky’ DeGale (25-2-1, 15 KOs) has been going back and forth with Chris Eubank Jr. (27-2, 21 KOs) on social media and various media outlets, the two Brits do not like each other and finally have a chance to meet face to face in the ring to trade blows.

DeGale is the favorite going into the fight because of his Gold Medal background in the Olympics and already being a world champion.

Eubank doesn’t have the decorated amateur background and failed in his first title bid against George Groves. He also has the burden of trying to live up to his famous father Chris Eubank Sr. who is a former world champion and considered one of the best super middleweights of the 90s.







The undercard will feature UK Olympic silver medal standout, Joe Joyce (7-0, 7 KOs) taking on former champion Bermane Stiverne (25-3-1, 21 KOs).

For Joyce this is a huge test in his young boxing career, he will try to get a knockout but believes he must not get emotional against the hard-hitting Stiverne and keep calm.

The DeGale vs. Eubank Jr. super middleweight fight airs on Feb. 23 on SHOWTIME you can sign up or a free 7-day trial sho.com and also on itvboxoffice.com, you must be registered subscriber to watch the live stream online feeds.