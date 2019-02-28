Indian boxing star Vijender Singh to train with Freddie Roach in Hollywood

It looks like Freddie Roach is adding another name to his stable of boxers with undefeated Indian boxing star Vijender Singh.

Roach who is best known for training 8-division world boxing champion Manny ‘Pacman’ Pacquiao recently added Singh to his list of fighters.

Singh who is 33, won the Bronze medal for India in the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, China. He currently holds a professional boxing record of 10 wins, 0 losses and 7 by KO.

The 6 foot tall Singh campaigns in the 168-pound super-middleweight division, and to take his career in the right direction he has decided to acquire the services of the Hall of fame trainer.







Roach currently trains two of the sports biggest stars in Manny Pacquiao and Tyson Fury.

Singh is India’s best known boxer and could easily become one of the biggest draws if he can lure a loyal legion of Indian fans to follow him.

He is making smart decisions to move his career forward and that includes signing a multiyear contract with US-based promotional company Top Rank run by Bob Arum.

On his Instagram he posted a photo of himself with Freddie Roach at the Wild Card boxing club after a training session.

Having turned pro in 2015, his career has moved slowly. He is getting up there in age and will need to fight better opposition more often to move him closer to a world title shot.

The super middleweight division is stacked with talent and Singh will need to be on top of his game to compete with the likes of Chris Eubank Jr., James DeGale, Callum Smith, Gilberto Ramirez and Caleb Plant.