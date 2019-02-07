James DeGale vs Chris Eubank Jr, Joe Joyce vs Bermane Stiverne Live on February 23 on Showtime and ITV

The James DeGale vs. Chris Eubank Jr. super middleweight fight on February 23, 2019 will be aired live from the O2 Arena in London on Showtime Championship Boxing in the US and ITV in the UK.

The American premium cable network picked up the rights to show the British boxing rivalry on their streaming service.

Also part of the event is a co-main feature between undefeated British heavyweight Joe Joyce (7-0, 7 KOs) and former world champion Bermane Stiverne (25-3-1, 21 KOs) in a 12-round bout.

The bad blood between James ‘Chunky’ DeGale (25-2-1, 15 KOs) and Chris Eubank Jr. (27-2, 21 KOs) is real and the two will finally meet in the ring to settle their beef.







The event should bring in a sizeable crowd since it is an all British showdown in London.

DeGale who won the gold medal for Great Britain in the 2008 Olympic games went on to become the IBF super middleweight champion twice.

The first time he fought a local rival he was handed his first professional defeat at the hands of now retired former world champion George Groves.

Since that loss to Groves he won the IBF world title but lost it in a huge upset to American Caleb Truax in 2017 only to win it back in a rematch the following year.

Eubank Jr. is the son of the famous British boxing legend Chris Eubank Sr., he began his boxing career in the middleweight division back in 2011 and suffered his first defeat to Billy Joe Saunders in 2014.

He moved up to the 168-pound division and fought WBA champion George Groves in the World Boxing Super Series: super-middleweight semi-final and lost by decision.

Eubank Jr. now has a chance to beat a top boxer in the division and build his name up again. He wants to achieve his goal of being a world champion before his career is over.

Joe Joyce is 6 foot 6 and he trains out of Big Bear, California under Abel Sanchez. He competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics and won a Silver Medal for Great Britain.

He is known for his power and all 7 of his professional wins are by knockout, he wants to fight for a world title within two years and he will be taking on his toughest opponent yet in former world champion Bermane Stiverne.

Stiverne won the vacant WBC heavyweight champion when he beat Chris Arreola by knockout in 2014. He fought the devastating American puncher Deontay ‘Bronze Bomber’ Wilder in his first title defense and lost it by decision.

His last fight was in 2017 a rematch to Wilder to try to recapture his WBC title, he was knocked out cold in the first round by the American KO artist.