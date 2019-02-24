Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller failed drug test in 2014 yet claims Anthony Joshua takes testosterone

During the Anthony Joshua vs. Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller fight announcement presser in New York, the two boxers traded words and Miller suggested the undefeated British IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion was taking supplements including testosterone to beef up.

Miller’s reasoning for the accusations is from the 20 pound weight gain Joshua put on after the 2012 Olympics in London where Joshua won the Gold medal for Great Britain.

“This mother(expletive) has TUE (therapeutic use exemptions) exemptions for testosterone and all kinds of shit,” Miller said. “I’ve been doing research, who comes out of the Olympics at 220lbs and goes to 240lbs in a year?”

Joshua denied such claims and pointed out that Miller was the one on PEDs because he failed a drug test in 2014 when he tested positive for banned substance methylhexaneamine during a Glory 17: Los Angeles kickboxing event and was given a nine month suspension by the CSAC (California State Athletic Commission).







During the same week, Miller went on the Sway in the Morning radio show to help promote the fight and again accused Joshua who has yet to fail a drug test of testosterone usage.

“He (Anthony Joshua) is jealous, he has a small man complex that is why he had to get on testosterone and take his extra protein shakes.” Miller said on Sway In the Morning.

Radio host Sway played an audio clip of his interview with Anthony Joshua addressing Miller’s claims that he is dirty and on testosterone.

In the interview clip Joshua said he is tested by two different drug agencies, and for him to take drugs would be stupid because its like having the police living with him and trying to sell drugs he would get caught.

Upon hearing the clip, Miller wasn’t buying Joshua’s reasoning and called him a liar because neither of them are doing year round drug testing.

“Lies, first of all, there is two different kinds of testing, WADA tests you weeks out from the fight, the only person that gets tested all year round is whoever is ranked by the WBC which is Deontays belt,

“Deontay (Wilder) gets tested all year round because that organization (WBC) has the contract with the testing company (VADA), when you sign up for the WBC and you are in the top 15 you have to sign up for the mandatory testing all year round to be sanctioned. He (Joshua) is not in that organization neither was I.”

It seems Miller is trying to get into Joshua’s head with the steroid accusations, but the champion doesn’t seemed phased by it. Joshua believes the Brooklyn born challenger is nervous that is why he is making these allegations.

The Anthony Joshua vs. Jarrell Miller heavyweight championship takes place at the Madison Square Garden in New York, on June 1, 2019 and will live streamed in the USA on DAZN.